The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Watch Biden Brilliantly Mocks Trump At Pro-Union Speaking Event (VIDEO)

President Biden Addresses NABTU

cdnph.upi.com

President Biden, largely considered the most pro-union U.S. president in decades, took aim at Amazon and former "defeated" President Trump in a speech to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference. Biden commended the New York workers at an Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) warehouse in Staten Island for having voted to form a union by saying: “And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch.” And yet the media will somehow spin it to make Joe Biden seem like he doesn't care about workers while Republicans do anything and everything to ensure they will raise their taxes if they take back power this November.

However, the most memorable moment in President Biden's speech to the pro-union org was when he mockingly called out trump for the $2 trillion tax cut that did very little for working Americans in the long run .

"The two trillion dollar tax cut the last guy...what was his name...anyway, the last guy; I forgot, he never showed up at the inauguration," quipped the president.


@scottdworkin President Biden just slammed Trump hard—amazing. 😎🥳😂 #biden #joebiden #potus #presidentbiden ♬ original sound - Scott Dworkin

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

From Your Site Articles
joe biden

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Wave Of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills Sweeping Across Red States

@LauraClawson

Red States Engage In Pointless Hateful Culture Wars

www.aljazeera.com

Republicans never let a terrible idea go to waste. If one Republican-controlled state passes a harmful law that will do violence to vulnerable people, it’s a virtual certainty that several other Republican-controlled states will follow suit. That’s how it’s been with the Texas abortion bounty hunter law, and it’s how it’s shaping up with Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Ohio and Louisiana Republicans are already considering their own versions of the Florida legislation, which prohibits teachers from talking about gender identity or sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through third grade, and limits how those subjects can be discussed with older students. In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he’ll make a similar bill a priority when the state legislature starts its next session in January. If he’s going to jump on board with every oppressive bill introduced in any state between now and January, the Texas legislature is going to have a lot to get done.

Keep reading... Show less
don't say gay law

Reporter Confronts Merrick Garland On 'What's Taking So Long' On Jan 6th Business (VIDEO)

Pressure Increases ON AG Garland To Proecute Jan 6th Plotters

A reporter at the Dept. of Justice Friday asked Attorney General Merrick Garland the question that’s been on many minds of late: Why hasn’t former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows been formally charged with criminal contempt of Congress?

On December 14 the full House of Representatives sent DOJ a contempt of Congress referral for Meadows. Since that time even more damning information has been reported by the press.

Keep reading... Show less
merrick garland
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}