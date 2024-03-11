The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said on Sunday it raised $10 million in the 24 hours following a fiery State of the Union address, where he accused Donald Trump of threatening democracy and torpedoing a bill to tackle U.S. immigration woes.In a 68-minute address to Congress on Thursday, Biden also charged Trump, his Republican challenger in the November 5 election, with burying the truth about the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The fundraising haul is notable given the Biden campaign and his Democratic Party allies raised over $42 million in the entire month of January.An estimated 32.2 million people watched Biden's State of the Union speech, according to Nielsen ratings from 14 television networks, an increase of 18 percent from last year. This did not include viewers on streaming, social media and other platforms.

Leaning into its cash edge, the Biden campaign on Saturday announced a $30 million ad blitz, which will target key battleground states over the next six weeks..

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, editing by Deepa Babington

biden campaign 2024

Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

Peter Navarro (with former President Donald Trump in foreground)

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Ex-Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to prison this month, his lawyers said in a court filing, which could make him the first senior member of the former president's administration to do so for efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, is due on March 19 to begin his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, his lawyers revealed in a court filing late on Sunday.

Busted! Sex Trafficking Victim Debunks Katie Britt's Misuse Of Her Story

Busted! Sex Trafficking Victim Debunks Katie Britt's Misuse Of Her Story

Karla Jacinto

The woman who is the sex-trafficking survivor in the story spun by Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on Thursday night in the GOP response to the State of the Union address has come forward to denounce and debunk the Alabama Republican's telling of events.

