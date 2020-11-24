Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Biden Certified As 2020 Winner In Pennsylvania and Nevada

@nationalmemo

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Pennsylvania and Nevada, two key 2020 battleground states, both certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Tuesday -- while President Donald Trump kept seeking to contest election results in court and insisted that he "will never concede."

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Bookvar, a Democrat, reported that she had certified the results after receiving certifications from all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties yesterday. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he had fulfilled the legal requirements and "signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." The final vote total showed Biden with a lead of 80,555 votes in the commonwealth.

Meanwhile the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously confirmed Biden as the winner of its state's six electoral votes on Tuesday. Under Nevada law, the decision by the seven justices will be sent to Gov. Steve Sisolak for confirmation. He will then issue a proclamation declaring the election's winning candidates.


Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes over President Trump, according to results approved by election officials in the state's 17 counties.

Ex-Porn Actor Led Young Marines To Create Secret Nazi ‘Death Squad’ In Idaho

@DavidNeiwert

Members of the Atomwaffen Division giving Nazi salute

Photo from SPLC Center via Tom/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Three Marine Corps veterans and their porn-star neo-Nazi guru, arrested last month on charges that they engaged in an interstate gun-running scheme, comprised a band of violent fascists who had recently moved to Idaho with the intent of making it a base of operations for their plans to engage in acts of domestic terrorism, federal prosecutors revealed this week.

According to the grand-jury indictment filed this week by prosecutors in North Carolina, the men's schemes went well beyond those with which they have been charged—namely, buying semiautomatic rifles, altering them into automatics, then shipping them from Idaho to North Carolina. The foursome not only engaged in paramilitary training in the Idaho desert, they surveilled two separate Black Lives Matters marches in Boise this summer and discussed killing participants. They also plotted to assassinate BLM founder Alicia Garza.

neo-nazi terror