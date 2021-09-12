The National Memo Logo

Surgeon General: Biden Will Take New Measures Against COVID-19 Ahead Of U.N. Meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. Murthy did not specify what those steps would be.

Speaking to CNN, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States. "There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front," he said.The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

(Reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

