Biden Dumps Two DeJoy Allies On US Postal Service Board

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

President Joe Biden announced plans Friday to nominate two new members to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, a potential first step in removing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

A Trump appointee, DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the postal service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots. Biden is replacing two of DeJoy's backers on the board, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. However, the president would likely have to make additional appointments as terms expire in order for the board to replace DeJoy.

The president is nominating Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan to the board. Up to nine governors appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate can serve on the board. And to give the board joint partisan representation, only five governors can belong to the same political party.

Tangherlini works as the managing director of the Emerson Collective, a private philanthropic firm. He served as the administrator of the General Services Administration during the Obama presidency and also as the chief financial officer of the Treasury Department.

"If confirmed, I look forward to serving and working to make sure the Postal Service is run as efficiently and effectively as possible," Tangherlini said in a statement.

Kan is an executive at Deliverr, an ecommerce fulfillment startup. During the Trump presidency, he was the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and also served as the under secretary for policy at the Transportation Department. He also worked as a policy adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kan said he "will work to strengthen the Postal Service so that it will continue to serve the American people well into the future."

