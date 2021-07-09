Biden Fires Trump's Social Security Commissioner (Who Refused To Resign)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post that he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested, and he was notified his employment as Commissioner was terminated immediately," said a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said Saul had taken "actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President's policy agenda." Saul, who in 2019 was sworn...
