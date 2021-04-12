The National Memo Logo

Biden Chooses Tucson Police Chief To Lead Border Agency

@reuters

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus

Photo via tucsonaz.gov

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has nominated Tucson, Arizona, Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead the Customs And Border Protection Agency, the New York Times reported on Monday . Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies, is among the new leaders being installed at the Department of Homeland Security, the Times said. His appointment must get Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

