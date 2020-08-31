Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Condemning Violence, Biden Says Trump Has 'Forfeited Any Moral Leadership'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden

Joe Biden lambasted Donald Trump in a speech on Monday, blaming him for fomenting violence and fueling tensions in American cities.

Biden's comments, made in Pittsburgh, came after Trump refused to condemn the man charged with murdering two anti-racism protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but cheered on right-wing counter-protesters who have been traveling to Portland, Oregon, to violently clash with anti-racism demonstrators.

At last week's Republican National Convention, Trump and his supporters attempted to blame Biden and other Democrats for the rise in urban violence on Trump's watch. They repeatedly cited recent problems to argue that people "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

But Biden responded by noting that America's problems have been exacerbated by Trump:

Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames. But we must not burn. We have to build.
This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it.
You know, he may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is.
Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?
We need justice in America. We need safety in America.
We are facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying. COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in the birth of the right American future.
There's no reason why we can't just do so much more than we're doing.
The common thread? The incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.
An incumbent president who fails in the basic duty of the job, which is to advance the truth that all of us know, that we're all born with the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

Trump's New Pandemic Adviser Is Pushing Quack 'Herd Immunity' Policy

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Proponents of the "herd immunity" approach to the coronavirus pandemic have been arguing that if enough Americans are infected with COVID-19 and survive, the disease will be largely neutralized in the United States — an approach that many medical experts vehemently disagree with, including expert immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. But according to Washington Post sources, this is an approach that is being aggressively pushed by one of President Donald Trump's top coronavirus advisers: Dr. Scott Atlas, who joined the president's team earlier this month.

Atlas, journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey report in the Post, "is urging the White House to embrace a controversial 'herd immunity' strategy to combat the pandemic, which would entail allowing the coronavirus to spread through most of the population to quickly build resistance to the virus, while taking steps to protect those in nursing homes and other vulnerable populations, according to five people familiar with the discussions."

Atlas' approach, Abutaleb and Dawsey explain, "relies on lifting restrictions so the healthy can build up immunity to the disease rather than limiting social and business interactions to prevent the virus from spreading."

The "herd immunity" approach to the pandemic has been used in Sweden, but it has been rejected and sharply criticized by medical experts in many other European countries — which, in contrast to Sweden, embraced comprehensive social distancing policies. Abutaleb and Dawsey note that "Sweden's approach has gained support among some conservatives who argue that social distancing restrictions are crushing the economy and infringing on people's liberties."

Paul Romer, a professor at New York University, told the Post that the Trump Administration "faces some pretty serious hurdles in making" a herd immunity argument — noting, "One is a lot of people will die, even if you can protect people in nursing homes. Once it's out in the community, we've seen over and over again, it ends up spreading everywhere."

One of the Post's sources, described by Abutaleb and Dawsey as a "senior administration official," told the Post that Atlas considers himself the "anti-Dr. Fauci" and strongly disagrees with the social distancing recommendations of Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — both of whom are part of Trump's coronavirus task force in the White House. Fauci has warned that easing social distancing restrictions prematurely will have deadly results, and the summer surges of COVID-19 in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other Sun Belt states with Republican governors bear that out.

Eric Topol, the cardiologist who heads the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, slammed Topol as a source of "misinformation" — telling the Post, "This is really unfortunate to have this fellow Scott Atlas, who was basically recruited to crowd out Tony Fauci and the voice of reason. Not only do we not embrace the science, but we repudiate the science by our president — and that has extended by bringing in another unreliable misinformation vector."

