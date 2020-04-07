Biden To Trump: ‘Wear A Mask In Public’

From former Vice President Joe Biden's April 5 appearance on ABC's "This Week":

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: These new guidelines from the CDC saying that they believe that the public now should wear masks in public. President Trump said he doesn't want to do it. He's not going to do it. But several other leading politicians are.

When you go in public going forward, will you be wearing a mask?

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Yes. Look, I think it's important to follow the science. Listen to the experts. Do what they tell you.

You know, he may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is: Follow the science. That's what they're telling us.

So if I go out in public — and I have not gone to commercial places of late. I haven't gone to my local church, etc. There are no services, actually. But my generic point is that you should follow the science.



Stephanopoulos asked Biden about wearing a mask following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease on April 3, advising all Americans to wear face coverings in public.

At a White House briefing that same day, Donald Trump was also asked about wearing a mask in public. He said he would not.

QUESTION: If we could draw you out a little bit more on the advice on face masks. What do — what would people gain from wearing a mask? And why are you opposed to wearing one yourself?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I just don't want to wear one myself. It's a recommendation; they recommend it. I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing — I don't know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk — the great Resolute Desk — I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know. Somehow, I don't see it for myself. I just — I just don't. Maybe I'll change my mind, but this will pass and hopefully it'll pass very quickly.

