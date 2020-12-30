Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Bill Nye The Science Guy Shows Why Everybody Must Wear A Mask

Bill Nye

Screenshot from NowThis Twitter.

Yesterday thousands of Americans died of Covid-19, including a Republican Congressman-elect. Most of those deaths could be prevented if more of us wore masks more routinely. And that's exactly what Bill Nye The Science Guy wants everybody to do, jumping on TikTok to deliver a detailed explanation of the science behind mask-wearing -- and, of course, making us laugh despite the gravity of the topic.

Now for all us mask wearers, this video may seem redundant, but not only is Nye hilarious, he will also give you a great argument to anyone in your life who goes maskless.

You'll laugh. You'll learn. Enjoy and please share!


Surge Of Newly Registered Voters In Georgia Could Flip Senate Blue

Georgia Senate runoff election sees a surge in new voters

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Georgia has seen a surge in voter registrations that suggest good news for Democrats looking to win control of the Senate, according to new data published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

