<p>Since the Nov. 3 general election, a whopping 76,000 people have registered to vote in the Peach State.</p><p>And a majority of those new registrants, or 56 percent, are voters under 35 — an age demographic that skews overwhelmingly Democratic.</p><p>In the 2020 election in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden won voters aged 30 to 44 by a 10-point margin, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/election/2020/exit-polls/president/georgia" target="_blank">according</a> to exit poll data. Biden won the 18 to 29 age demographic by an even larger 13-point spread.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script><p>Biden also won first-time voters in 2020 by a seven-point margin, according to the exit poll data.</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/fairfightaction" target="_blank">Fair Fight Action</a>, the voting rights group launched by Democrat Stacey Abrams, has made registering new voters ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia a top priority.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>If Democrats win both of those seats in January, they will control the Senate for the first time since 2014, ousting Mitch McConnell as majority leader.</p><p><a href="https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/georgia-senate-polls/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Polling</a> shows both of the races are close, with Democratic nominees Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock running neck and neck with Perdue and Loeffler, respectively.</p><p>The races went to runoffs because no candidates garnered at least 50% of the vote in the general election.</p><p>Perdue received <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-georgia-senate.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">49.7</a> percent to Ossoff's 47.9 percent in November.</p><p>The second Senate race was a special election with different rules, where all candidates — regardless of party — ran on the same ballot. Warnock came in first among the all-party field with <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/11/03/us/elections/results-georgia-senate-special.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">32.9</a> percent of the vote, while Loeffler took the second-place spot with 25.9 percent.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less