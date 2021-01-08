The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Biden: Trump’s ‘Mob Of Thugs’ Got Off Easy Because They’re White

Screenshot from Jan. 7, 2021 Fox News/ Youtube

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that "the mob of thugs" who attacked the U.S. Capitol were treated much better than peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters have been.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said in remarks delivered to the press.

"We all know that's true."

Biden went on to say that the disparity in treatment was "totally unacceptable."

In contrast to protesters who were teargassed in venues like Lafayette Square last June, the vast majority of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol have been allowed to walk free and were not confronted by a large police presence.

Footage and photos from the event showed the attackers rushing after police and roaming through the halls of the Capitol with minimal police response.



From a January 7 press conference:

JOE BIDEN: No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true.
And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.
The American people saw it in plain view and I hope it sensitized them to what we have to do.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Joe Biden

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

They've Showed Us Who They Are

Photo by Blinkofanaye/ CC BY-NC 2.0

The assault on the Capitol inspired by President Donald Trump was a tragic event — disturbing to watch on television and leaving many difficult questions in its aftermath. Yet that terrible moment illuminated the national landscape like a flash of lightning.

It is now clear even to those who have pretended otherwise that Trump himself represents a grave danger to national security. He should have been removed last year during impeachment. He should be impeached again so he is ousted immediately and any possibility that he can seek office again curtailed. But nothing that can be done to Trump will disarm his armed and angry followers, who have warned loudly that they will be back.

Keep reading... Show less
trump rioters