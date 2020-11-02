Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump: Texas 'Patriots' Who Ambushed Biden Bus 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Reprinted with permission from The Texas Tribune

On Sunday evening, President Donald Trump once again cheered on a group of supporters in Texas who surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus driving up I-35 in Hays County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the incident, which happened on Friday and was captured on video from multiple angles.

The "Trump Train" — a caravan of trucks waving Trump and American flags — appeared to try to slow down the Biden campaign bus, as supporters honked their horns and shouted. The confrontation resulted in at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events that day, citing "safety concerns."

"In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!" Trump said in a tweet. He had previously posted one of the videos showing the caravan along with the comment, "I LOVE TEXAS!".

Short for "anti-fascists," antifa is an umbrella term for militant groups that resist white supremacists at demonstrations and other events. Trump has portrayed antifa as an organized group threatening national security, often wrongly conflating the term with Black Lives Matter demonstrators who showed up to protest after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The FBI has described antifa as an "ideology," not an organization. The agency also named white supremacists one of the deadliest domestic threats in recent years.

Earlier in the day, Trump also claimed his supporters were "protecting" the bus and "being nice" when they slowed it down on the highway, according to media reports from a rally he held in Michigan. By contrast, Naomi Narvaiz, a Texas Republican Party official in San Marcos, told The Texas Tribune that supporters formed the convoy to show they backed Trump. "We don't want any of the values or policies that the Democratic Party is embracing," she said.

As the FBI continues its investigation, at least one state official has called for the state to step in. State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety asking the agency to open an investigation into the "multi-county, criminal behavior on 1-35" and "use the full weight of its resources to hold these criminals accountable."

DPS officials have opened an investigation into the incident, according to Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/11/01/trump-biden-bus/.

WATCH: Trump's Final Campaign Promise Is To Fire Dr. Fauci

President Trump at Opa-Locka, FL rally

Screenshot from YouTube

Donald Trump is again doing the villain-in-a-bad-movie-giving-away-his-plan thing, coyly telling a rally crowd that yes, he plans to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Voters have a much more positive view of Fauci's handling of the coronavirus pandemic than of Trump's, so this is an interesting move in the final days before the election.

At a Sunday night rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, when Trump again falsely promised that the United States is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic, the crowd responded by chanting "Fire Fauci." No doubt just a spontaneous, organic kind of thing. Trump's response: "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait 'til a little bit after the election."Fauci is a career civil servant who Trump cannot directly fire. He would have to pressure a political appointee into doing so, and Fauci could then appeal.

Trump's exchange with the crowd comes after Fauci told The Washington Post that Joe Biden's campaign is taking the pandemic "seriously from a public health perspective," while Trump is "looking at it from a different perspective." The U.S., Fauci said, is "in for a whole lot of hurt. It's not a good situation" as COVID-19 spreads, and: "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

White House spokesman Judd Deere was outraged at the nerve, saying it was "unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President's Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump's actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics." (Where "playing politics" = describing reality.)

But Trump has been taking aim at Fauci for weeks or even months, angry that someone is pushing back against his desire to pretend the virus will go away, and polling better than he is while doing so. Now we have confirmation from his own pursed lips: The post-election plan includes trying to fire Fauci and do away with one of the few prominent voices in the federal government reliably pushing for a true public health response.


Biden, by contrast:


