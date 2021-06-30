The National Memo Logo

Confronting Wildfires, Biden Increases Firefighter Pay And Climate Spending

By Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland (Reuters) - President Joe Biden announced pay raises for federal firefighters on Wednesday and said the United States was behind in its preparations for a potential record number of forest fires this year because of drought and high temperatures. Biden's remarks at a virtual meeting with governors of western states sought to show the White House is treating wildfires - which have grown by at least 100 incidents each year since 2015 - are no less a national emergency than hurricanes. As climate change makes regions like the U.S. western states more arid,...

Trump Impeachment Lawyer Made Deal That Sprung Cosby From Prison

Bruce Castor

Photo by United States Senate (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Bill Cosby was released from prison yesterday despite his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and a 2019 verdict that upheld that ruling. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction on a technicality, and barred him from further prosecution.

