Bill Barr Blasted After Telling ’Today’ He’d Vote For Trump In 2024

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is continuing what some are calling his “whitewashing” history and “reputation restoration” tour, this time with a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today” show. It’s not going well.

Perhaps it’s because of Barr telling NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that he will vote for Trump for president in 2024 if he’s the GOP nominee, even though as he wrote in his book, Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”

Or perhaps it’s because he defended saying he would vote for Trump, by declaring “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.”

“Is there anything in Bill Barr’s recent history as attorney general that might tell you as a journalist that he is not credible?” Matt Negrin, Senior Digital Producer of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” asked Guthrie and “TODAY.”

“Once again, normalization of a sociopath,” noted former Asst. U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli.

“Sure, why not vote for a guy who’s been trying nonstop to overthrow a duly elected government?” asked former New York Times columnist Clyde Haberman.

Former U.S, Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor and an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst:

Other social media users also blasted Barr and TODAY for giving him the platform.

“As a lawyer, and particularly as attorney general, if your attitude ‘sure he violated the Constitution, but I don’t like the politics of the other guys,’ you don’t understand your obligations as an officer of the court and under your oath of office,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Want to know how we got here? This. This is why we got Donald Trump. Republicans will support ANYTHING as long as it’s not a Democrat,” wrote another.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

