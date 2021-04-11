The National Memo Logo

Thuggish Georgia Teen Looked For Trouble On Jan. 6 -- And Found It

Outside the residence of Bruno Cua in Milton, GA

Photo by Alyssa Pointer/TNS

ATLANTA — Long before he stormed the U.S. Capitol, Bruno Joseph Cua flashed warning signs he was headed for serious trouble in his hometown of Milton, Georgia. Perched behind the wheel of his Toyota pickup with a Trump 2020 flag streaming from the truck bed, the 18-year-old harassed drivers whose vehicles showed support for Joe Biden or liberal causes. He joined social media sites favored by the extreme right and filled up his feeds with screeds that became more strident following Trump's Novemver 3 loss. He wrote of acquiring an assault-style weapon illegally. And when Trump called supporters to ...

VIDEO: Sanders Tells Biden, Don’t ‘Slow Down” On Infrastructure

@johnsonjakep

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said over the weekend that amid the immediate emergencies of climate change, Covid-19, mass unemployment, and homelessness, congressional Democrats cannot afford to dampen their infrastructure ambitions in the hopes of winning support from obstructionist Republicans.

