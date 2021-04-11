Thuggish Georgia Teen Looked For Trouble On Jan. 6 -- And Found It
April 11 | 2021
Photo by Alyssa Pointer/TNS
ATLANTA — Long before he stormed the U.S. Capitol, Bruno Joseph Cua flashed warning signs he was headed for serious trouble in his hometown of Milton, Georgia. Perched behind the wheel of his Toyota pickup with a Trump 2020 flag streaming from the truck bed, the 18-year-old harassed drivers whose vehicles showed support for Joe Biden or liberal causes. He joined social media sites favored by the extreme right and filled up his feeds with screeds that became more strident following Trump's Novemver 3 loss. He wrote of acquiring an assault-style weapon illegally. And when Trump called supporters to ...
