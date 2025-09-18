'Lying To Us!': MAGA Erupting With Conspiracy Suspicions Over Kirk Murder
Even though the alleged murderer of Charlie Kirk has been apprehended – and even reportedly confessed in a Discord group chat — that hasn't stopped MAGA pundits from spreading conspiracy theories accusing President Donald Trump's administration of not telling the whole truth.
Bulwark reporter Will Sommer wrote that the MAGA media world is being "pulled apart" by conspiracies questioning the FBI's handling of Kirk's murder. Far-right podcast host Michael Savage suggested over the weekend that alleged killer Tyler Robinson was a patsy, doubting the government's claims that he disassembled the rifle used for the killing before jumping off of a rooftop, only to re-assemble it before abandoning the weapon (a firearms expert told NewsNation that it was indeed possible for the gunman to disassemble the weapon relatively quickly with the help of "after-market accessories.")
"Something is wrong with this whole f------ picture," Savage said. "We are not hearing or seeing reality ... We're supposed to believe a guy is on the run after killing Charlie Kirk, and he pauses in the woods to reinstall a barrel. And he leaves it there for us to find, for the FBI to find?"
"I don't believe a word of it," "I can't take it anymore. I can't take the bulls---," he added. "This f------ government is lying to us!"
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon also doubted the veracity of the FBI's investigation in a recent episode of his "War Room" podcast. He argued that the government's timeline of events "makes no sense" and that Americans were being "spoonfed a narrative" that wasn't true.
"Charlie Kirk was executed," Bannon tweeted. "This isn’t a 'single murder'; it’s a conspiracy."
Pro-Trump podcaster Candace Owens also suggested the administration was withholding information about Kirk's murder in her latest episode. Owens pointed out that before Kirk was killed, he had taken a more critical stance against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, and that his comments led to a confrontation with billionaire Bill Ackman, who donates to pro-Israel causes.
The Anti-Defamation League found that in the days following Kirk's murder, a number of right-wing antisemitic social media accounts were suggesting that Israel was somehow involved in the shooting (no evidence has emerged tying Israel to Kirk's murder).
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
