China Says Long March Rocket Debris Fell Into Indian Ocean

BEIJING (Reuters) - Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, according to Chinese state media. Parts of the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time [10:24 p.m. Saturday Eastern time] and landed at a location with the coordinates at longitude 72.47 degrees east and latitude 2.65 degrees north, Chinese state media cited the China Manned Space Engineering Office as saying. The coordinates put the point of impact in the ocean somewhere southwest of India and Sri Lanka. Mos...

Arizona Senate Drops Voter Canvass After Federal Officials Express Concern

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

The Arizona Senate is ditching its controversial measure to knock on doors and ask Arizona residents about their voting history. According to AZCentral, Senate President Karen Fann (R) on Friday penned a letter U.S. Department of Justice detailing the decision.

