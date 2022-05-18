The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Colbert Goes After Carlson On 'Replacement' Theory

Stephen Colbert

tvline.com

It seems we can't go even a week in America without some deranged white nationalist shooter taking the lives of decent people. Of course, this type of violence is propagated on a daily basis by the far-right sh*tweasals at Fox News and, worse yet, in the ranks of the Republican Party.

After returning to the Late Show helm, Stephen Colbert weighed in on the real culprit behind the mass shootings -- the Replacement Theory popularized by Tucker Carlson.

"Where does anyone get an idea that monstrous?” Colbert wondered. “Well, it used to be only from the farthest rightwing fringe organizations – your StormFronts, your neo-Nazis. But these days, you can see it every night on TV,” thanks to Fox News and host Tucker Carlson, who has advanced the idea that a “cabal of elites wants to force demographic change through immigration” in more than 400 episodes of his show.

Colbert also made sure to mockthe ridiculous lie that Democrats are somehow super radicalized.

“Oh, and you know what those liberals will do with their powerful permanent majority?” he mocked. “Beg Joe Manchin for paid family leave, and then when he doesn’t vote for it say, ‘oh, OK then, is there something else we could do for you? What if we fed coal directly to dolphins?’”

Watch the clip below:

colbert

