#EndorseThis: Colbert Hillairously Takes Down Giuliani With Brutal Eminem Rebuttal (VIDEO)
Disgraceful former NYC Mayor--and weird masked singer on Reality TV shows--Rudy Giuliani has joined the crowd of conservative old cranks in feigning outrage at Eminem's decision to kneel during last Sunday's epic Superbowl Halftime Show. Apparently aiding in a violent coup in order to thwart the peaceful transfer of power is just "legitimate political discourse," but a performer peacefully exercising his First Amendment right to protest police brutality is just way too extreme in Guiliani's distorted worldview.
"Why doesn’t he go to another country? Go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem," said Guiliani.
However, some seem to think that Eminem wasn't kneeling in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick but rather in support of the late rapper Tupac as his song began to play.
Regardless of the rapper's motives, Late Nite host Stephen Colbert simply couldn't resist the urge to brutally mock Guiliani for making such outlandish comments in the face of his overwhelming amorality and corruption, who opened “The Late Show” with an Eminem parody that brutally assesses Giuliani’s strengths and weaknesses.