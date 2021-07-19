The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: 'People Think You’re A Pedophile,' Comic Tells Gaetz

@jarrell_zach

#EndorseThis: Undercover Activist Trolls Gaetz And Greene-- 'People Think You're A Pedophile'

Screenshot from Meidas Touch

Getting up close and personal with a congressman accused of sex trafficking minors and a congresswoman who openly touts a deranged conspiracy theory is easier than you might think. All comedian activist Walter Masterson had to do was dress head to toe in red, white and blue.

"People think you're a pedophile; I don't think you're a pedophile at all!" Masterson told Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) before being hustled away by a bodyguard.

But not before he got in a jab at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): "Everyone thinks you're crazy; I don't think you're crazy!"

Click and cackle.

Matt Gaetz MELTS DOWN When Told He's NOT a Pedophile www.youtube.com

‘Conservative Pornstar’ Disrupts Trumpist Youth Conference

"Conservative pornstar" Brandi Love

Photo by Michael Dorausch (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Zachary Petrizzo

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Right-Wing Poll Shows Democrat Winning Virginia Governor’s Race

@jeisrael

Right-Wing Poll Shows Democrat Winning Virginia Governor's Race

Photo by Kate Wellington (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

A right-wing group's latest Virginia poll found that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin. After the pollster tried to sway voters with a series of fearmongering attacks on McAuliffe, voters still backed the Democrat.

