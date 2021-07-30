Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) staged a press conference immediately after being denied entry to a District of Columbia corrections facility allegedly holding defendants who face charges related to the January 6 insurrection.
"We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated," Congressman Gohmert declared for the cameras.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) after this ridiculous, see-through, political theater stunt to get into the corrections f… https://t.co/99Ltxt1qIN— The Recount (@The Recount)1627577682.0
The three far-right Republicans delivered their remarks after a guard told them they were "trespassing" and "obstructing entrance into this facility."
TRESPASSING: GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz are denied entry to a corrections faci… https://t.co/69lDQXuNQc— The Recount (@The Recount)1627577152.0
The videos above come from the far-right website Right Side Broadcasting Network, which falsely deems the defendants "political prisoners" in its chyrons.
As the members of Congress spoke, two protestors held up signs reading: "Where is due process" and "Free Biden's political prisoners," which is rhetoric similar to that uttered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
