More Than 100 Companies Sign Letter Against Harsher Voting Restrictions

(Reuters) -More than 100 U.S. companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co , and Starbucks Corp have declared their opposition to voting curbs that a number of states are considering implementing. Activist groups say the restrictions - outlined in voting rights bills already passed in Georgia and being weighed in, among others, Texas and Arizona - are specifically targeting Black people and other racial minorities. "We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from...

Polls: Big Majority Wants Gun Safety Measures Opposed By GOP

Protesting the gun lobby's control over Republican officials

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Congressional Republicans are slamming President Joe Biden's recent executive actions on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings as unnecessary and counterproductive, and claim further restrictions on ownership are not the answer to gun violence.

Keep reading... Show less
