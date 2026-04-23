Nasty Nancy Mace Launches Expulsion Bid Against An Even Worse Republican
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has launched a new crusade.
After the Republican firebrand cruelly tried to ban a transgender lawmaker from bathrooms on Capitol Hill and feuded with airport leadership in her home state of South Carolina—two battles where she was objectively in the wrong—she has now taken on a new foe. And this time, her target is valid.
Mace is trying to expel fellow House Republican and skeeze ball Cory Mills, who is accused of a whole host of horrific things including assault, domestic violence, revenge porn, stolen valor, and even illegally obtaining federal contracts as a member of Congress.“The swamp has protected Cory Mills for far too long and we are done letting it slide,” Mace said Monday in a statement after introducing a resolution to expel the Florida man from Congress. “We tried to censure him and strip him from his committee assignments. Both parties blocked it, but we are not backing down. The evidence against Mills is overwhelming: beating women and telling them to lie about it, cyberstalking women, lying about his military service, and profiting off his seat. Any Member who votes to keep him here is voting to protect a woman beater and a fraud. He needs to be expelled immediately.”
Mace resorted to an expulsion resolution because Mills is refusing to resign—despite multiple other GOP members of Congress urging him to do so.
“There’s absolutely no reason to resign,” Mills told CNN. “He [Johnson] told me not to resign, and he told me that this is why we have this process.”
Indeed, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been protecting Mills for months, and even admitted to CNN that he did actually tell Mills not to resign.
“It is not something I encourage, no. Look, we have a process here,” Johnson said about encouraging his members not to resign amid personal scandals. “So no, I’m not in favor.”
Of course, that’s not surprising in the least. Johnson was happy to keep now-former Rep. Tony Gonzales around after the Texas lawmaker was exposed as a serial sexual harasser, because Gonzales was a reliable vote in Johnson’s slim GOP majority.
Related | Vile allegations against GOP lawmaker? Mike Johnson says no biggie
But wait, the story gets even messier!
Rather than lay low and hope the scandal goes away, Mills has actually picked a fight with Mace, threatening to expel her from Congress.
And he’s taunting her on social media as well, firing off multiple posts on X on Wednesday attacking Mace for her own scandals.
“Hey Nancy, I have no restraining order or any criminal or civil cases open. Can you say the same?” Mills wrote in a post on X, even though he has had restraining orders against him in the past. “What about your restraining order for harassment of your ex fiancé? What about the current gag order issued by the judge in SC and pending cases?”
Mills posted subsequent screeds on X accusing Mace of being mentally unwell, of drinking alcohol, and of being “fake MAGA.”
Related | Nancy Mace’s ‘very nasty’ conduct revealed in police report
Ultimately, in this battle between two utterly detestable and morally repugnant people, Mace is right.
Mills is a pig who belongs nowhere near a position of power, let alone as one of 535 people who make our country’s laws.
As the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.
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