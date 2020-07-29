Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

‘Why Would You Be That Selfish?’ Infected Arkansas Anti-Masker Voices Her Regret

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

While some individuals are still dismissing expert recommendations to wear face coverings or masks in public, others are sharing stories of regret. As cases of the novel coronavirus increase in the U.S., anti-maskers nationwide are changing their stances as they experience symptoms of the pandemic. By sharing their stories, individuals who once denied the severity of the virus hope they can emphasize the importance of following safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

After vocalizing her views against masks, a city official in Arkansas called herself "selfish" and shared that she no longer doubts the use of masks after being diagnosed with COVID-19. "I knew I was going to die, and I knew I was going to do it alone," Sandra Brand told ABC News affiliate News5. Brand has spent over two weeks in the hospital fighting coronavirus alone.

