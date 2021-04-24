The National Memo Logo

Feds Indict Operators Of 'Church' That Sold Bleach As Miracle Covid Cure

Iliustration distributed by Food and Drug Administration as warning to consumers

MIAMI — A federal grand jury brought charges against members of a Bradenton family nearly a year after they were arrested for selling bleach that they claimed to be a cure for the COVID-19 virus. Mark Grenon and his three sons — Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph — face several charges for peddling their “Miracle Mineral Solution” to customers even after the Food and Drug Administration refuted those claims and a court ordered the family to halt sales of the chemicals. Two of the Grenons, 34-year-old Jonathan and 26-year-old Jordan, were arrested last July when federal agents raided their home on Gar...

New Poll: 'Sizable Majorities' Favor Voting Rights And Oppose GOP Suppression

Photo by adamkaz/ iStock

A new poll finds that many of the provisions within a voting rights bill congressional Democrats are looking to pass are widely popular with Americans -- a sign that GOP outcry against the legislation has not worked.

The Pew Research Center survey found that "sizable majorities favor several policies aimed at making it easier for citizens to register and vote," with 61 percent of voters supporting automatically registering eligible citizens to vote, 63 percet saying anyone should be able to vote absentee without an excuse, 70 percent supporting giving people their voting rights back after serving their felony sentences, and 78 percent supporting two weeks of in-person early voting.

