Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Stuns Briefing By Suggesting Bizarre, Deadly ’Treatments’ For COVID-19

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump on national television Thursday evening offered a dangerous suggestion: doctors and scientists should test the "injection" of disinfectants, like bleach or alcohol, into the human body as a way to cure coronavirus.

"And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute," Trump said. "Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, 'cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You're going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me."


(Note: it is extremely dangerous and likely deadly to inject any living being with any disinfectant. Do not do this.)

Trump made his remarks while standing in front of the sign that reads "The White House" in the press briefing room, leading some on social media to express concern that some Americans would try it at home.




From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

McConnell Got Pandemic Funds For Kentucky — But Opposes ‘Blue State Bailouts’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked the federal government for emergency funding to help his state of Kentucky combat the coronavirus.

"As of March 24, 2020, Kentucky has confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19 and 4 fatalities," McConnell and the other members of Kentucky's congressional delegation wrote to Donald Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell