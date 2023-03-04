The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Low Attendance, Low Energy, And Kimberly Guilfoyle: CPAC 2023 Flops

@Scout_Finch
Low Attendance, Low Energy, And Kimberly Guilfoyle: CPAC 2023 Flops

CPAC 2023

At CPAC 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland, Trump surrogate Steve Bannon openly went after Fox News, presumably because they have “shadow banned” Donald Trump and they see a media opportunity to gain audience.

Nikki Haley gave it her all, but chants of “We love Trump” echoed in the hallway and she greeted attendees.

The full CPAC experience is taking place in the hallway near media row.

Haley drew tepid applause while leaning into transphobia, a key theme of this year’s CPAC. The party of freedom is very upset about people living freely.

COVID has killed an estimated 6.88 million people worldwide, but it isn’t nearly as dangerous as “wokeness”, according to Nikki Haley.

Mike Pompeo is low key calling Trump a loser here and admitting Trump lost in 2020. Not sure how well that will go over with this den of deniers.

Pompeo tries to put sunlight between himself and Trump, but can’t quite find the courage to say his name.

Please clap.

Thank our lucky stars the left doesn’t have anything this cringey.

Nick Fuentes tried to steal the spotlight again this year. Matt Schlapp gets not credit here, his speaker line-up is full of folks who never miss an opportunity to deliver a screed against George Soros, which have always been based in anti-Semitism at their core.

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered their list of grievances to dozens of admirers.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

CPAC

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Putin Escalates Terror Kidnapping Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Children

@LucianKTruscott
Putin Escalates Terror Kidnapping Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Children

Ukrainian girl

Photo by CARE/Adrienne Surprenant

I’m going to stay on the story of this terrible war. Please consider helping out by becoming a paid subscriber.

Keep reading...Show less

Fox Mounts Weeklong Campaign Blitz For DeSantis, Enraging Trump

@wordsmithsilva
Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis

Fox News has blitzed its airwaves with fawning coverage of potential 2024 presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following the release of his new book, The Courage to be Free, which The New York Times described as “culture war Mad Libs.” The governor has appeared on the network at least 5 times this week, with Fox promoting DeSantis as “the man everyone is talking about” and a strong presidential candidate.

Fox has a history of running thinly veiled promos for its favored political candidates. Last fall, for instance, Fox host Sean Hannity hosted what amounted to a TV campaign rally to promote the Senate candidacy of former football star-turned-Republican politician Herschel Walker. According to a recent court filing in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch directed Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to give “exposure to Republicans in close Senate races” in the leadup to the 2020 elections.

Keep reading...Show less
Ron DeSantis
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}