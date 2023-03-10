The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Plaintiff Who Charged CPAC Boss With 'Groping' Discloses His Identity

@alexvhenderson
Matt Schlapp

Matt Schlapp

In early January, the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger reported that a former staffer for MAGA Republican Herschel Walker's 2022 U.S. Senate campaign was alleging that right-wing GOP activist Matt Schlapp had sexually harassed him — an allegation that Schlapp has denied. Schlapp is a major figure in Republican politics, chairing the American Conservative Union and serving as the main organizer for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The former Walker staffer, now 39, agreed to be interviewed by the Beast, but only on condition of anonymity. Two months later, however, he has finally revealed his identity.

His name, according to CNN, is Carlton Huffman. The former Walker staffer agreed to let CNN publish his name after a judge, on Wednesday, March 8, ruled that his civil lawsuit against Schlapp could not proceed anonymously. Huffman is asking for more than $9 million in damages.

Huffman alleged to CNN, "On October 19, 2022, Matt Schlapp attempted to take my dignity, but he did not take my voice. Today, I reclaim that voice, and for every victim of sexual assault, I am here to say there is justice and there will be accountability. I look forward to our day in court."

Attendance at CPAC was down this year even though the speakers included two Republican presidential candidates: former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley (ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations). Others featured at CPAC 2023 ranged from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Some pundits have attributed the fall in attendance to the fact that CPAC has become so hyper-MAGA, excluding other conservative viewpoints. But others have wondered if the Schlapp sexual harassment scandal had anything to do with the decline.

A GOP operative, interviewed on condition of anonymity, told CNN, "It's a scandal. If you are thinking about running for president and you're not Donald Trump, you can't afford a misstep. You can't afford to be linked to a scandal."

Schlapp is married to fellow Republican Party activist and former Trump White House staffer Mercedes Schlapp.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
matt schlapp

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Do Americans Hate 'Woke'? Not According To New USA Today Poll

@kerryeleveld
Do Americans Hate 'Woke'? Not According To New USA Today Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis with fomer President Donald Trump

Looks like that GOP war on “woke” liberals isn't going to be the rocket fuel in 2024 Republicans have been betting it would be.

A new USA Today/Ipsos poll found that a 56 percent majority of Americans view the term “woke” in a positive light, connoting being "informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices." Three-fourths of Democrats viewed the term that way, as did 51 percent of independents and more than a third of Republicans.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump

Text Shows Carlson Promoting Holocaust Denier On White Nationalist Hub

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared the work of David Cole, a Holocaust denier who writes for a white nationalist hub that carries headlines like “The Trouble with Blacks” and “Our De Facto Antiwhite Apartheid.” Carlson’s reading list is the latest revelation in the recently released tranche of documents from the Fox News/Dominion lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems has been engaged in a legal battle against Fox News for its lies about the company’s role in the 2020 election. Numerous embarrassingtexts have been released during the process, including Carlson’s admission that he hates former President Donald Trump “passionately.”

Keep reading...Show less
Tucker Carlson
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}