The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

With Knowing Lies, Greene Provokes CPAC Crowd To Boo Zelensky

@next2godwin
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) assailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, calling for an end to U.S aid to Ukraine and pushing the debunked claim that Zelensky had called for Americans to fight in Ukraine.

Greene, a propaganda-peddling gadfly on the ultraconservative Right, told CPAC attendees at National Harbor in Maryland that the U.S. should cease funding Ukraine immediately as the country is not a NATO member and that the American people disagree with U.S. support for Ukraine.

The sparse CPAC crowd booed when Greene claimed that Zelensky “wants our sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine,” doubling down on a widely debunked allegation she knew was false.

Zelensky’s actual remarks, made late last month shortly before the first anniversary of the war, was that Russia could invade NATO countries that were once Soviet states if it defeated Ukraine, causing the U.S. to draft its soldiers there — a reference to article five of the NATO treaty: “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.”

“If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening [and] depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states — NATO-member states — and then the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their sons and daughters to war and they will have to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about and they will be dying. God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing,” Zelensky said back then, per The Hill.

Greene distorted his comment in a tweet on Wednesday, saying, “Zelenskyy [sic] wants our sons and daughters to die defending Ukraine’s border.” Twitter users added context to the misleading tweet soon after.

Days later, Greene pushed the lie again, telling the CPAC attendees, “And while I will look at a camera and directly tell Zelensky, you’d better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they’re not dying over there.”

Greene, a notorious pro-Putin and anti-Ukraine voice, also claimed that President Joe Biden had placed the world on the verge of “world war three” by supporting Ukraine, a view widely shared by the far-right.

“I think the US should be pushing for peace in Ukraine instead of funding and continuing a war that seems to be escalating and putting the entire world at risk of world war three,” Greene said at CPAC.

In a transphobic rant at the event, Greene touted her plan to reintroduce legislation to make providing gender-affirming care to minors a felony and accused Democrats of “coming for our children.”

Greene’s newest pantload of extremist remarks has incurred backlash from the left and right, including her controversial demand for a “national divorce.”

Late Thursday, Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), branded the Georgian congresswoman a “crazy fool” for her secession call and demanded that she “just shut the hell up.”

“She has no clue what the hell she’s talking about,” Steele said on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour. “Why do we listen to this crazy fool? Marjorie Taylor Greene, please just shut the hell up. Do us all a favor. You are an embarrassment to the Republican Party and to the country as a congresswoman.”

From Your Site Articles

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Putin Escalates Terror Kidnapping Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Children

@LucianKTruscott
Putin Escalates Terror Kidnapping Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Children

Ukrainian girl

Photo by CARE/Adrienne Surprenant

I’m going to stay on the story of this terrible war. Please consider helping out by becoming a paid subscriber.

Keep reading...Show less

Fox Mounts Weeklong Campaign Blitz For DeSantis, Enraging Trump

@wordsmithsilva
Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis

Fox News has blitzed its airwaves with fawning coverage of potential 2024 presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following the release of his new book, The Courage to be Free, which The New York Timesdescribed as “culture war Mad Libs.” The governor has appeared on the network at least five times this week, with Fox promoting DeSantis as “the man everyone is talking about” and a strong presidential candidate.

Fox has a history of running thinly veiled promos for its favored political candidates. Last fall, for instance, Fox host Sean Hannity hosted what amounted to a TV campaign rally to promote the Senate candidacy of former football star-turned-Republican politician Herschel Walker. According to a recent court filing in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch directed Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to give “exposure to Republicans in close Senate races” in the leadup to the 2020 elections.

Keep reading...Show less
Ron DeSantis
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}