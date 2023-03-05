The National Memo Logo

Far-Right Radio Host Demands 'Eradication' Of Transgenderism In CPAC Speech

@MJBoddie
Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles

Conservative political commentator, Michael Knowles, called for the eradication of transgender people during his 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech, The Daily Beast reports.

Writer Alejandra Caraballo tweeted a clip from Knowles' CPAC speech, writing, "Michael Knowles is openly calling for genocide against trans people at CPAC." She then included the Daily Wire host's quote: "Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely."

The Beastreports:

Saturday does not mark the first time Knowles' has used this anti-transgender rhetoric. Just last week, Knowles' responded to backlash he faced for a similar transphobic comment calling for a ban on "transgenderism."


Last month on The Michael Knowles Show, he said, "I don't know how you could have a genocide of transgender people because genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics, it refers to biology. And the whole point of transgenderism is that it has nothing to do with biology."

Additionally, during his CPAC address, Knowles asserted, "If transgenderism is false, as it is; if men really can't become women, as they cannot; then it's false for everybody, too." He continued, "And if it's false, then we should not indulge it. Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people."

Caraballo directed another tweet towards the right-wing commentator, saying, "What exactly do you think 'eradication' entails? If you ever wondered how we get from hate speech to genocide, this is it. This isn't some fringe figure, this is a Daily Wire host speaking at CPAC. This is how pogroms start."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

