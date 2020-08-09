Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Cruising On Bike, Biden Trolls Fox News Reporter

Photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

This morning, on a bike ride—one of those physical activities I have yet to see the world's healthiest orange president do—Joe Biden was asked a question by Fox News' Peter Doocy: "Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate yet?" Biden, in response, answered "Yeah, I have." Doocy, believing he had a scoop, asked: "You have? Who is it?" Biden responded: "It's you," and continued to ride away.

The obvious truth is that it is incredibly likely Biden does have a running mate, but why give that to Fox New? Rather than accept the answer tongue-in-cheek, though, Fox News continued to report as though they had a big scoop on hand.

Let's roll the tape.

Doocy tries to salvage their reporting: "Okay, so he didn't know the follow up was coming, but he did answer with a direct 'yes.' He has picked a running mate."

Apparently too ashamed to admit that Joe Biden had just made them look like fools, Fox News continued with their "News Alert" until Biden's spokesman, TJ Ducklo, had to chime in with the obvious.


This incident establishes a few things all at once.

  • Biden can clearly ride a bike, and the mask doesn't impede him, despite conservative claims;
  • Biden can think on his feet fast enough to spin a Fox News reporter around and leave him in the dust;
  • Fox News is still having a very difficult time landing anything on the Biden campaign.

P.S. Everyone who is ever asked the question "Have you chosen a running mate?" knows the follow-up is coming.

I could watch this over and over and laugh every time.

Joe Biden
Truth Disappears Fast: Journalism In Pandemic And War

Photo by SonerCdem / iStock

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war. Much of this rhetoric is bombast, but the similarities between the struggle against the virus and against human enemies are real enough. War reporting and pandemic reporting likewise have much in common because, in both cases, journalists are dealing with and describing matters of life and death. Public interest is fueled by deep fears, often more intense during an epidemic because the whole population is at risk. In a war, aside from military occupation and area bombing, terror is at its height among those closest to the battlefield.

The nature of the dangers stemming from military violence and the outbreak of a deadly disease may appear very different. But looked at from the point of view of a government, they both pose an existential threat because failure in either crisis may provoke some version of regime change. People seldom forgive governments that get them involved in losing wars or that fail to cope adequately with a natural disaster like the coronavirus. The powers-that-be know that they must fight for their political lives, perhaps even their physical existence, claiming any success as their own and doing their best to escape blame for what has gone wrong.

