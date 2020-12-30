Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

CNN Anchor Brutally Calls Out McEnany For Nonstop Lying

President Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News Monday night to peddle long-debunked election lies — a mere day after insisting on Twitter that she's not a liar.

