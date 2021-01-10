The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
vladimir putin

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

House Democrats Will Vote On Trump Impeachment Early Next Week

Trump Impeachment Vote In House Early Next Week

House Democrats are planning to vote on President Donald Trump's second impeachment as early as Monday, according to an Axios report.

"There's just one article in the four-page draft: 'Incitement of Insurrection,'" wrote Axios Reporter Mike Allen. He also noted that "more than half of House Democrats instantly signed on" to the article of impeachment.

Keep reading... Show less
trump impeachment