Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

2021 new york city mayoral election

Trump Firm Indictments May Signal Further Charges Soon

Former President Donald Trump

Photo by North Charleston (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Trump Organization is facing an onslaught of charges in connection with alleged tax fraud, and according to legal experts and observers, the indictments handed down this week may only be the beginning of what's to come for the real estate corporation, according to Talking Points Memo.

trump organization indictment

