Monday, December 09, 2019

At Funeral Of White Teen Killed By Cop, Sharpton Signals Yearning For Change

Rev. Al Sharpton, center, and attorney Benjamin Crump with members of Hunter Brittain's family in Arkansas

There's no doubt that left-wing culture warriors have done great harm to the Democratic cause. Some of it is mere foolishness. I've never forgotten being chided at a college talk several years ago for using the word "murderess" to describe a character in my book Widow's Web who shot her husband in his sleep and later orchestrated a plot to kill her defense lawyer's wife.

"Murderess," one professor said, was unacceptably "gendered" language. To quibble about it would have been pointlessly distracting. Even so, I've wondered about it ever since. After all, is "murderer" an honorific? To most people, "murderess" conveys something even more sinister; a meaningful distinction. What's gained by making language less precise?

hunter brittain

