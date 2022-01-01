The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Wall Street Ends Tumultuous Year Near Record Highs

By Stephen Culp and Echo Wang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.

Keep reading... Show less
stock market rise

GOP Suckers Are Paying Millions In Trump Legal Defense Costs

@alexvhenderson

Donald Triump

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump has been gone from the White House for 11 months, but his mountain of legal bills remains — and the Republican Party is continuing to pay them. During a recent discussion on PBS NewsHour, host Amna Nawaz and the Washington Post’s David Farenthold discussed some reasons why the 75-year-old ex-president is still costing his party a fortune in legal expenses.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}