Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Fox News Promotes Dumbest Anti-Vax Lie To Date

Fox News Attacks Biden For Implementing Fox’s Own Vaccine Policy
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, Fox News has been relentlessly undermining the vaccination effort, including by recklessly misinterpreting a Danish study on vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant.

The study, circulated by professional COVID-19 “contrarian” Alex Berenson and mentioned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, was originally published on medRxiv, a website for preliminary studies that have not been peer-reviewed. A warning on the website states the studies “should not be relied on to guide clinical practice or health-related behavior and should not be reported in news media as established information.”

Fox News

DirecTV Loss Might Bring End To  Right-Wing One America News

DirectTv Drops Trump Fav OAN

Image via @YouTube

By John Shiffman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

OAN
