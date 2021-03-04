Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Police Traveled On Turning Point USA Bus
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
A retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at police officers during the January 6 Capitol insurrection was put under pretrial house arrest on Tuesday. Robert Sanford had surrendered himself to federal authorities on multiple charges nearly a week after the insurrection. HuffPo's Ryan J. Reilly reported that according to Sanford's attorney, the defendant traveled to Washington, D.C., on a bus organized by Turning Point Action, founded by Trump loyalist Charlie Kirk.
Here’s something I’d missed: an attorney for Robert Sanford — the man who was captured on video striking three poli… https://t.co/je1HdoCLOp— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly) 1614732826.0
Following the insurrection, Kirk deleted a January 4 tweet saying his organization was sending 80 buses of Trump supporters to the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6. A Turning Point Action spokesperson claimed that the organization had sent only seven buses to the capital and that the student protesters were not involved in the day's violence.
During his January 4 podcast, Kirk stated, "Turning Point Action is being financially supportive of that rally. We are sending buses."
He also said during that episode: "We are at Turning Point Action helping with the big event in Washington."
00:0
In the weeks leading up to the insurrection, Kirk spread misinformation and dangerous rhetoric involving the attempted election coup. He called on former Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally discard state electors. He also criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for congratulating President Joe Biden on his election victory, saying, "You typically don't use the term 'congratulations' when someone just stole a bank."
After the attack on the Capitol, Kirk called the violence "bad judgment" and said it was "not wise," continuing, "However, 'not wise' does not mean you're an insurrectionist."
r
- Disturbing Details Emerge About Backgrounds Of Capitol Rioters ... ›
- Police Official Testifies Right-Wing 'Militias' Want To 'Blow Up' U.S. ... ›
- Notorious White Nationalists Identified In Capitol Rioting - National ... ›
- New Capitol Riot Videos Pulled From Far-Right Parler Site ... ›
- Sen. Johnson Tries To Blame Pelosi For Capitol Riot — And Gets ... ›
- Trump Defense Secretary Disarmed D.C. National Guard Before ... ›
- Facing Felony Charges, Capitol Insurgents Angrily Turn On Trump ... ›
- Uncovering The #MAGA Plot Against America - National Memo ›
- Rallies ahead of Capitol riot were planned by established ... ›
- Charlie Kirk Says Not Everyone in Capitol Mob Was an Insurrectionist ›
- ALEC Working in Partnership with Turning Point USA, Major Player ... ›
- How Republicans Fanned the Flames Before US Capitol Building Riot ›
- How Trump's pied pipers rallied a faithful mob to the Capitol | Reuters ›
- Sen Sheldon Whitehouse urges IRS to probe pro-Trump Turning ... ›
- A former firefighter charged in the Capitol riot took a bus organized ... ›
- Turning Point USA threatens legal action against Sandra Kennedy ›
- Man charged in Capitol riot took a bus paid by Turning Point USA to ... ›