Monday, December 09, 2019

Capitol Police Officer Told Units To Only Monitor ‘Anti-Trump Agitators’ During Insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 2: Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman (R) attends a press briefing about the security incident at the U.S. Capitol on April 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pittman announced that one police officer is dead after a...

A new internal investigation of the Capitol Police’s response to the January 6 Capitol insurrection found that an on-duty officer instructed units by radio to only monitor anti-Trump agitators “who want to start a fight” and not “pro-Trump in the crowd.” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California) described the radio broadcast during a House Administration Committee. Lofgren said that the broadcast was first discovered by the Department Office of Professional Responsibility while reviewing Capitol Police officer misconduct allegations. A Capitol Police spokesperson later specified that the radio broadcast...

