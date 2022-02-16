The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Related Articles Around the Web
kamila valieva

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump’s Accountants Warn His Financial Data Isn't Reliable — And Quit

Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago

Photo by Quinn Kampschroer (Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication)

In one of the most remarkable events of the entire investigation into Donald Trump’s hyperinflated worth, his own accounting firm has now effectively fired him as a client. In a letter to Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten, accounting firm Mazars USA informs team Trump that they can no longer stand behind numbers they’ve been putting out because information provided by the New York attorney general, as well as Mazar’s own investigations, shows that data it got from Trump Organization was not reliable.

The accountants have informed Trump’s company that the last ten years' worth of financial records should “no longer be relied upon.” They’ve also told the Trump Organization that “you should inform any recipients thereof who are currently relying upon one or more of those documents that those documents should not be relied upon.” Telling everyone that he can’t be trusted will surely go straight to the top of Trump’s agenda.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump

Techno-Fascist Peter Thiel Spending Millions On Trumpist Midterm Candidates

Donald Trump With PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel

assets.bwbx.io

In the past, some pundits described billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel as a “libertarian.” But in recent years, Thiel’s donations to Republican candidates have been decidedly MAGA — and according to New York Times reporters Ryan Mac and Lisa Lerer, Thiel is going out of his way to support far-right Donald Trump loyalists in the 2022 midterms.

“Mr. Thiel, who became known in 2016 as one of the biggest donors to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign, has reemerged as a key financier of the Make America Great Again movement,” Mac and Lerer explain in an article published on Valentine’s Day. “After sitting out the 2020 presidential race, the venture capitalist this year is backing 16 Senate and House candidates, many of whom have embraced the lie that Mr. Trump won the election. To get these candidates into office, Mr. Thiel has given more than $20.4 million.”

Keep reading... Show less
Peter Thiel
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}