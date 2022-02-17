The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

How Republican Attorneys General May Rig The 2024 Election

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

As their states' top law enforcement officials, Republican attorneys general could use their broad powers to undermine the results of the 2024 presidential election with false claims of voter fraud, legal experts told the American Independent Foundation.

A Republican attorney general who is determined to undermine election results in their state would have broad authority to open investigations into claims of voter fraud, issue opinions on election law, and could even indict elections officials and poll workers, legal experts said.

Massive Cuts To Social Security And Medicare (Secretly) On GOP House Agenda

House Republicans are already scheming about what they will do if they regain a majority in the 2022 midterm elections. These plans apparently include a constitutional amendment that could force massive cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other safety net programs.

The Hill reported Wednesday that the GOP's so-called "fiscal hawks" want to push a balanced budget amendment, a proposal to amend the Constitution to require that spending not exceed revenue in any single year unless a large majority of members of Congress — typically three-fifths — agrees to it.

