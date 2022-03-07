The National Memo Logo

Residents Fleeing Town Near Kyiv Caught In Shelling, Family Killed

By Carlos Barria and Mehmet Emin Caliskan

IRPIN, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainians fleeing the town of Irpin just outside Kyiv were caught in shelling by Russian forces on Sunday and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said.

Don’t Punish Innocent Russians For Putin’s Crimes

The International Skating Union has announced that it won't let Russian athletes compete in this month's world championships, and you may think this is a fitting punishment for the sordid doping scandal involving 15-year-old Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Winter Games. But you would be wrong.

The Russians are not being barred for that transgression or for the long history of Russian doping in Olympic sports or because the ISU fears another positive test. These skaters are being barred because their government has mounted an invasion of Ukraine. They will pay the penalty for Vladimir Putin's crimes.

