Smartmatic Can Pursue 2020 Libel Claims Against Fox News And Giuliani

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Tuesday said Smartmatic can pursue part of its lawsuit claiming that Fox News Network, Rudolph Giuliani, and others falsely accused the electronic voting systems maker of helping rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

Justice David Cohen of the state supreme court in Manhattan rejected Fox's bid to dismiss claims, and dismissed some but not all claims against Giuliani, who worked as a lawyer for Republican President Donald Trump.

New CNN Boss Seeking ‘Ceasefire’ With Fox News

CNN devising new Strategies o take on Right-wing Fox News

www.mercurynews.com

CNN hosts haven’t been shy about bashing Fox News, which has given them plenty of material to work with — whether it’s Laura Ingraham promoting the nonsense conspiracy theory that Antifa leftists attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 or Tucker Carlson praising authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. But according to Daily Beast reporters Lachlan Cartwright, Justin Baragona and Zachary Petrizzo, CNN is seeking a “truce with Fox News” under its new president, Chris Licht.

In a Source Material column published on March 8, the Beast reporters explain, “In recent years, CNN has become known for its forceful coverage of Fox News and its partisan talking heads who’ve played enormous roles in influencing former President Donald Trump and the right-wing media ecosystem that supports him. In turn, Fox News has returned the favor, often attacking CNN stars — sometimes with potshots about their physical appearances.”

