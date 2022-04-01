The National Memo Logo

When Biden Smacked Putin, He Was Playing Bad Cop

President Joe Biden, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

In Michael Kinsley’s immortal definition, "a gaffe is when a politician tells the truth—some obvious truth he isn't supposed to say." By that standard, the term would definitely apply to Joe Biden’s recent condemnation of Vladimir Putin.

“For God’s sake,” Biden blurted out “this man cannot remain in power.”

Neo-Nazi Fuentes Praises GOP's ’Thinly Veiled Racism’ In Attacking Jackson

@alexvhenderson
Nicholas J. Fuentes
Nicholas J. Fuentes

Democrats as well as some Never Trump conservatives have been lambasting Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and other GOP senators for their treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court — during her Senate confirmation hearings, which were held March 21-24. Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and Holocaust denier who holds the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), agrees that some GOP senators displayed “thinly veiled racism” during the hearings. But in an unhinged video flagged as racist by People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch, Fuentes praises them for it instead of condemning it.

In the video, Fuentes says, “I can see the conservative movement is slowing coming back around to its implicit racism of the old days.”

