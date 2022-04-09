The National Memo Logo

Whitmer Kidnap Jury Acquits Two, Judge Declares Mistrial For Ringleaders

MIchigian militia members training with automatic weapons

Video image released by US Department of Justice

Jurors on Friday freed two of the four defendants in the Michigan militia kidnapping-plot trial, but after a week of deliberations remained hung on the charges against the two men accused of being ringleaders in the conspiracy to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A mistrial was declared in the case of the latter two—Adam Fox, 37, of Grand Rapids; Barry Croft, 44, of Bear, Delaware—and they will remain in custody.

However, the jury found both Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, and Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton, Michigan, not guilty on all charges, and they were released. The verdicts were announced after jurors told the judge that morning they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on all counts, and he had sent them back to attempt one last time to reach finality.

'Total Control': Trump Jr. Pushed Coup Plot In November 2020 Texts To Meadows

@Brandi_Buchman

Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows in video on January 6, 2021

In a series of messages exclusively obtained and reviewed by CNN on Friday, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly sent texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with ideas about how his father, Donald Trump, could stay in power even before the official results of the 2020 election were called.

“It’s very simple. We have multiple paths. We control them all,” Trump Jr. reportedly wrote to Meadows on November 5, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden would not be declared the official winner until November 7.

