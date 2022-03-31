The National Memo Logo

Kremlin Promotes Tucker Carlson’s Lies About Ukraine Biolabs

Tucker Carlson

The Kremlin is once again using Fox News host Tucker Carlson to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this time promoting his recent segment pushing the Ukrainian biolabs conspiracy theory.

Fox News personalities have repeatedly defended Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and pushed pro-Kremlin talking points. The Kremlin has amplified Carlson and Fox Nation host Lara Logan, and Mother Jones recently reported that a leaked Kremlin memo said “it is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts” of Carlson.

On March 29, Carlson used his Fox News program to once again push the false claim about biolabs in Ukraine.

The Kremlin was clearly pleased with the segment and has been promoting it online through its various media channels.

The Russian Embassy in Turkey tweeted the segment on March 31:

Russian Embassy in Turkey promotes Tucker Carlson

The Russian state-owned RT promoted the segment on its website with the headline: “Fox News: The Pentagon has funded biolabs in Ukraine for at least 14 years.”

And the Russian state-owned Sputnik Brasil also promoted the segment on its website:

Sputnik Brasil promotes Tucker Carlson segment

Further, the BBC’s Francis Scarr noted that Vyacheslav Nikonov, a member of the Russian Parliament, promoted Carlson:


Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
