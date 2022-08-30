The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel No Longer Touting 2022 'Red Wave'

Youtube Screenshot

Youtube Screenshot

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has walked back her recent predictions of a GOP sweep in the 2022 midterm elections, telling Fox News that while she thinks her side will win, she isn't declaring that there will be a "red wave."

"Of course, I've been saying forever we don't like the phrase 'red wave,'" McDaniel said during an interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning, in response to a question about tightening poll numbers for November races. "We have to earn every single seat in the House and the Senate to take it back."

Ronna McDaniel

Doug Mastriano

Youtube Screenshot

Doug Mastriano

Youtube Screenshot

In one of his regular Facebook livestreams, Doug Mastriano in 2020 approached armed men next to a Confederate flag and thanked them for “being vigilant” in supposedly protecting Robert E. Lee’s statue at Gettysburg. He also praised someone for wearing a half-American, half-Confederate flag, saying he “can't think of a better cape.”

The Gettysburg incident is another example of how Mastriano, who is a right-wing commentator and Republican gubernatorial nominee, has been connected to social media-fueled extremism. He has promoted QAnon; he has a “special relationship” with an online “prophet” who pushes violence-filled conspiracy theories; he has shared anti-Muslim content; he has posted an image claiming Roe v. Wade is “so much” worse than the Holocaust; and he has paid social media platform Gab $5,000 for “consulting” work. He also participated in the January 6 insurrection, which was fueled by social media and right-wing media falsehoods.

doug mastriano
