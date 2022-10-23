The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Endorsing MAGA Republicans, Tulsi Gabbard Shows What She Means By 'Independent'

@DarrellLucus

Tulsi Gabbard

Youtube Screenshot

When former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, she extended an invitation to all “common sense, independent-minded Democrats” to join her. Well, in the last few days, we’ve gotten a pretty clear idea of Gabbard’s idea of “independent minded.” Apparently, it means giving a middle finger to the very foundations of democracy.

Keep reading... Show less
Tulsi Gabbard

Trump 'Repeatedly' Discussed Naming Margie Greene His 2024 Running Mate

@next2godwin

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump-Pence rally in 2020

For months, former President Donald Trump has entertained and repeatedly discussed the notion of choosing rising GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his second-in-command if he were to run in the 2024 presidential elections, New York Times reporter and author Robert Draper told the Daily Beast.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}