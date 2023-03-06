The National Memo Logo

Monday, December 09, 2019

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Media Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Fox Anchors: Viewer Reaction, Not Accuracy, Should Dictate Election Calls

Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier

Martha MacCallum , left, and Bret Baier

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum argued in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election that the network should consider a “layer” beyond “statistics and numbers” when projecting the election results, and instead take into account how its conservative audience would react to the network’s calls.

The New York Timesreviewed a recording of a Zoom meeting held on November 16, 2020, over a week after the network’s decision desk had projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The article details discussions between Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and the two purported straight news anchors on the continued political fallout over the network’s correct projection on election night that Joe Biden had won the swing state of Arizona. (Fox News later fired two key news executives who had presided over the call, which was factually correct and never reversed by any real-life developments.)

Bret Baier

Young Republicans Hate To Hear Their Elders Constantly Crying "Woke!"

@MJBoddie
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley

Young Republicans support the ongoing culture wars currently driving their beloved party's policies, but the politically engaged youngsters just wish their more seasoned colleagues would stop saying "woke,"Rolling Stone reports.

Rolling Stone reporter Kara Voght headed to the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland and spoke with several eager Generation Z and millennial GOPers, where she discovered although many of them support the policies pushed by their elders — they don't always support the language behind those policies.

Nikki Haley
