The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rupert murdoch

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Report: Trump Will Pardon Accused Fraudster Bannon During Final Hours In Office

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump has told associates that he intends to pardon his former campaign strategist Steve Bannon on his last day in office, according to CNN. While Trump's decision won't be final until the president actually signs the papers, a fierce internal debate over Bannon's fate appears to have been decided in his favor.

Currently Bannon faces charges brought by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in an indictment released last August. Prosecutors allege that Bannon and three co-defendants defrauded thousands of donors to "We Build The Wall," a group raising money to construct a barrier along the southern border. The indictment charged that Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea siphoned at least a million dollars from the non-profit organization while claiming that the money went only to their construction project.

Keep reading... Show less
steve bannon